Soccer teams from Jacksonville College tied their respective opponents, 0-0, Sunday in home, non-conference matches.
The Jaguars played Western Texas College and the women hosted Dallas College Richland.
In the men's match, Angel Escobar had a pair of shots of goal while Jeykel Pereira had a single shot on goal for the Jags.
William Haberfield handled the work between the pipes for JC. He came up with saves on each of Western Texas' four shots on goal.
The JC men will open Region XIV play at 5 p.m. Friday by visiting Paris Junior College.
Former Jacksonville High School standout Taylor Gutierrez had four shots on goal for the JC women, but was unable to find the back of the net.
Litzy Alvarado and Allison Garzan had a shot on goal apiece for JC.
Montserrat Mendez had three saves in goal for the Lady Jags.
The JC women will travel to Paris Junior College for a 2:30 p.m. match on Friday. That match will be JC's Region XIV lid lifter.
