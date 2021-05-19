NJCAA Soccer Playoffs: Lady Jaguars lose to LSU-Eunice

TYLER — LSU-Eunice came from behind to turn back the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars, 3-2, in a NJCAA Region XIV playoff match that was played on Monday evening at Pat Harley Field in Tyler.
JC ends it historic — the Lady Jags received their first national ranking in school history this year — season with a 6-5-1 record.
The Lady Bengals (5-4-2) will move on to the semi-final round and will face Tyler Junior College on Wednesday evening.
JC got on the board first when Jasmine Rodriquez scored in the third minute to put JC in front, 1-0. Emily Custer was credited with the assist on the play.
The Lady Bengals regrouped and were able to score goals in the 14th and 22nd meeting to move ahead 2-1 at halftime.
LSU-E extended its lead to 3-1 after adding a goal in the 81st minute of play.
Manon Ceresola drove the ball into the net (unassisted) in the 85th minute to give the Lady Jags their final point.
Rachel Torres had five saves in eight shots on goal for JC, while LSU-E's Shannon Hellina made four stops out of six shots on gaol.
The match was originally slated to be played in Jacksonville, but heavy rains on Monday compromised the natural grass pitch at JC, making the move to an artificial surface at Tyler Junior College the better option.
