NJCAA tennis: Jaguars finish in 9th place at nationals

PLANO — Jacksonville College finished in ninth place at the NJCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships, held last week in Plano and the surrounding area.
The Jaguars came away with 20 points in the team standings.
Tyler Junior College racked up 49 points to win the national championship, followed by two schools from Kansas, Cowley (39) and Seward (37).
In fourth place was Eastern Florida State with 34 points.
Rounding out the top five was Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with 32 points.
