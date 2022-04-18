NJCAA Track & Field: Jaguar 4X400 relay team qualifies for nationals

The list of Jacksonville College student athletes that have qualified for the NJCAA Division I Track and Field Championships is growing.
The Jaguar 4X400 Meter relay unit was timed in 3:12 at the Stephen F. Austin-Carl Kight Invitational earlier this month, which qualified the four freshmen for nationals.
Team members are Ricky Williams (Killeen), Justin Malnar (Garrison), Mitchell Hackstedt (Needville) and Trey East III (LaGrange).
JC's final meet prior to nationals will take place on Saturday when the Jags and Lady Jaguars make a trip to Natchitoches, La. For the Northwestern State University-Leon Johnson Invitational.
The NJCAA Division I Track and Field Championships are slated to take place on May 19-21 in Hutchinson, Kan. Hutchinson Community College will be the host school.
