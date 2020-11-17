NJCAA XC Championships: Lady Jags finish in 12th place, JC men 14th

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Cross country teams from Jacksonville College capped off the 2020 campaign by taking part in the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars came in 12th place in the team standings, finishing with 312 points.
Another Texas squad, one from Ranger College, won first place, tallying 75 points.
Cloud County Community College (76) and Southern Idaho (104) came in second and third place, respectively.
The top three teams in the men's division were Iowa Central (65), Southern Idaho (91) and Iowa Western (95).
The Kirby Shepherd-coached Jaguars finished in 14th place in the team standings after garnering 477 points.
Lakeside Manciple Golf Course served as the host facility for the event.
WOMEN
A young JC team — the Lady Jags' top five finishers are all freshmen — was led to the finish line by Brooklyn Allison, who was timed in 21:27 for the 5K run. Allison came in 53rd place.
Natalie Mason (55th, 21:31) and Vanessa Fernandez (58th, 21:44) were close behind Allison.
Rounding out the top five finishers for JC was Jaiyah Hodge (71st, 22:29) and Fabiola Hernandez (75th, 22:41).
Iowa Western's Faith Chepengat crossed the finish line in a time of 18:10 to win first place in the individual standings.
MEN
Isiah Garzon, a sophomore, completed his junior college career by coming in 41st place in the 8K even. He was timed in 27:25.
Sophomore Wesley Rogers (28:13) ran 63rd and freshman Brian Ramirez came in 64th, running a 28:14.
In 106th place was sophomore Randy Canady (29:43).
Also figuring into the team point total for JC was freshman Javorious Garrett (115th, 30:04).
Kelvin Bungei, representing Iowa Central, won the race, freezing the timer on 24:57.
