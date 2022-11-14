TALLAHASSEE, FL - Jacksonville College's women's cross country team came in 17th place at the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Twenty-five schools competed for the team title at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.
The top-three teams were College of Southern Idaho (61), New Mexico Junior College (79) and Salt Lake Community College (95).
Faith Nyathi of El Paso Community College was the first runner to cross the finish line in the 5K run. She was timed in 17:47.
Freshman Holly Mcindoe came in seventh place in the individual standings and was timed in 18:34, which was a personal record.
Mcindoe was later named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-American team. She was a second team selection.
Other Lady Jags taking part in nationals included Jacksonville High School-product Taylor Gutierrez (20:53), who came in 62nd place and Hannah Zoch (139., 23:34).
Others were 148. Evelyn Estrada (24:15), 164. Hannah Ceballos (25:32), and 176. Madison Manak (27:32).
Ceballos and Manak are sophomores, with the remainder of the squad being freshmen.
Mcindoe, Gutierrez, Estrada and Ceballos are also members of the Lady Jag soccer team.
In the final NJCAA Division I poll, the Lady Jags were ranked No. 17 in the nation, which is the team's highest national ranking since early in the 2021 campaign when the Purple and White distance specialists were ranked 16th.
