No. 1 Carthage eases past Rusk 49-0

RUSK - The Carthage Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A-II, rode into Rusk on Friday night and handed the Eagles a 49-0 loss at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.
The Bulldogs (8-0, 4-0) were able to shut down the Eagles offensively as Rusk could come up with just 106 total yards.
Leading tacklers for the Eagles were Elijah Francis (8) and Cody Smallwood (6).
Rusk will travel to Bullard next week in a key district matchup that should have playoff implications as Rusk and Bullard are currently battling for fourth place in the conference.
Kick-off at Panther Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
