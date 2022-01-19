No. 1 McKinney Christian edges No. 5 Brook Hill, 46-43

McKINNEY— McKinney Christian and Brook Hill proved that there isn't much separating the No. 1 and the No. 5 ranked teams in TAPPS Class 5A.
On Tuesday night, the Mustangs protected their top ranking by slipping past the Guard, 46-43.
Brook Hill (22-5, 1-1) led 34-27 going into the final period, but the Mustangs (27-5, 2-0) rallied and outscored their guests, 19-9, in the last frame to squeeze out the win.
Grayson Murry led Brook Hill in scoring by tossing in 14 points, which included four baskets from downtown.
Brady Callens added nine points and swished in one 3-pointer, while Herman Herder-Conde pitched in six points and drained two shots from behind the arc.
District play is set to continue at 8 p.m. on Friday when Brook Hill welcomes Dallas Christian to town.
