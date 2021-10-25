No. 1-ranked Carthage survives Rusk's upset bid

RUSK — Carthage, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, needed a strong second-half effort to subdue the Rusk Eagles on Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.
The defending Class 4A-II state champions ran their record to 7-0, 3-0 by taking a 35-14 decision over the Eagles (6-2, 1-2).
Owen McCown scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half to put the Eagle up 14-7 at halftime.
Rusk's defense forced Carthage to commit four turnovers in the first half.
Aiden McCown intercepted a pass to stop Carthage's opening march. He also had an interception in the second half.
The Bulldogs' second possession was quelled when Aiden McCown recovreed a Bulldog fumble that was knocked loose by Caleb Ferrara.
Spencer Barrett forced another Bulldog fumble on the visitors' third possession, which was recovered by Jorryn Anderson.
The final Carthage drive of the half was stopped prematurely when Jackson Dowling came up with his first-career interception.
Carthage quickly got back in the game in the third quarter by scoring two quick touchdowns to take the lead, 21-14.
From that point on the Bulldog highly-regarded Bulldog defense took over and held the Eagles in check the rest of the evening.
Owen McCown was the Eagles' leading rusher, with 20 yards on eight carries. Through the air the senior went 14-25-1 for 141 yards. The interception was only the second of the season for Owen McCown.
Heston Kelly (8-85) led the Eagles in receiving.
