No. 1-ranked Dallas Christian cruises to win over Lady Guard

MESQUITE - Brook Hill (16-14,2-2) fell, 62-28, to o.1 Dallas Christian on the road Tuesday night. The Lady Guard were led in scoring by senior Bethany Lavender with 7 points.
The Lady Guard are back in action at home on Friday as they host Dallas Covenant at 6:00pm.
"Taking a young team on the road against the defending champs was a tough task", Brook Hill head girl's basketball coach Jeremy Hubbard said. "We knew they would try and pressure us and get an early lead, and they were able to do so before we settled in. Ultimately everything we set as a goal (make the playoffs, host a playoff game) is still in front of us and we have to make sure (Tuesday's game) was a learning experience and not just a loss."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.