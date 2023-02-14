The Jacksonville High School girls soccer team built a 9-0 lead at intermission in route to destroying Diboll, 15-0, in Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
The No. 10-ranked Maidens won their seventh match in-a-row on Tuesday and moved to 13-1-1, 6-0.
Jacksonville has outscored its district opponents 77-0 thus far this season.
The Maidens will have an open date on Friday and will entertain Palestine, who is also 6-0 in conference play, at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. That match will conclude the first round of district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.