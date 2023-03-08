No. 11 Lady Jackets open district by crushing Corrigan-Camden

ALTO - Alto commenced conference play on Tuesday in Alto by leveling Corrigan-Camden, 17-3.
The game was called after Corrigan-Camden batted in the top of the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
The No. 11-ranked Lady Jackets (13-5) racked up 16 hits, with six players collecting at least two hits in the affair.
Ashley Black led the Lady Jackets by going 4-4 with a RBI.
Jayda Lawrence clubbed a pair of doubles as a part of a 3-3 afternoon. She also drove in a run.
Alto-catcher Halle Duplichain had three hits in four official trips to the dish. Duplichain delivered two doubles and drove in six runs.
Other standouts at the plate included Destiny Hart (2-3, RBI), Shanna Berryhill (2-4, 3B, 3 RBI) and Lacy Stephenson (2-4, RBI)
Hart pitched 1.2 frames and was the winning pitcher of record. She didn't allow an earned run, nor hit, struck out two and walked four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.