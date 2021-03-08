No. 11-ranked Bullard girls celebrate Senior Week with 2 shutout wins

Bullard celebrated Senior Week by capturing a pair of clean sheet triumphs last week.
On Tuesday, the the Lady Panthers poured it on Grand Saline, winning 14-0, and on Friday evening Bullard blanked Van, 4-0.
Bullard improved to 17-2-1, 9-1 in district, where both the Lady Panthers and Chapel Hill have the same league record.
In the win against Van freshman Addyson Cummings and juniors Jaylynn Widlt, Elizabeth Conner and Carley Pawlek scored for the Red and Blue.
Assists were provided by Madeline Carlile (2), Mattie O'Neal and Tatum Rigsby. — O'Neal and Rigsby are seniors.
Bullard's next action will come at 7 p.m. om Tuesday, March 16, when the Lady Panthers host third-place Lindale.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said that her squad will need a win over Lindale in order to win the district championship.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Bullard 0, Palestine 0
