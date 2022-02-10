No. 12 Lady Panthers win twice in 24 hours; both shutouts

Bullard's Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to eight matches on Wednesday by trouncing Grand Saline, 12-0, in Grand Saline.
The match was originally scheduled for last Friday, put was postponed due to a winter storm system that had invaded the region.
Scoring for the No. 12-ranked Lady Panthers (11-2, 4-0) was Jaden Jeter, Rylie Graul, Carley Pawlak, Addy Cummings, Karleigh Hagen and Ramzee Matekja.
Milley Bryan, Maddy Carlile, Jaylynn Wildt, Graul, Jeter and Pawlak garnered assists for Bullard.
On Tuesday the Lady Panthers entertained Van, and earned a 5-0 victory.
Jeter, who recently signed a national letter to attend Nicholls State University (NCAA, Division I) in Thibodaux, La., scored a hat trick in the win over the Lady Vandals.
Addy Cummings knocked in the remaining two Bullard goals.
Getting credit for assists were Jeter, Pawlak, Cummings, Wildt and Carlile.
Bullard will continue conference play by hosting Lindale at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
