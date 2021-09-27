No. 13 Lufkin downs Maidens 3-0 to open district

The Lufkin High School volleyball squad, ranked No. 13 in the latest TGCA Class 5A poll, lived up to its billing on Saturday when they launched conference play by topping Jacksonville 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-15) inside the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Lady Pack are now 28-4, 1-0 and the Maidens own an 11-17, 0-1 worksheet.
Brooke Hornbuckle had two kills, a block and three digs for Jacksonville while Kaniah Anderson tossed in two kills, a block and a dig.
Coming up with a kill and three blocks was Tacarra Foreman.
Kristen Gonzalez registered three aces and seven digs and Chesni Speaker made seven assists and had four digs for the Maidens.
Jacksonville will travel to Whitehouse on Tuesday.
SUB-VARSITY: Lufkin took the junior varsity match 25-8, 25-22, with the Maiden freshmen winning 25-15, 25-18.
