No. 2-ranked Bullard blanks Athens, 2-0

BULLARD – The No. 2-ranked Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 2-0 victory over Athens on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium.
Bullard improved to 13-0-2, 7-0, with the win, which completed the first half of conference play.
The Lady Hornets now stand at 6-7-1, 5-2.
Bullard got on the board in the 26th minute when an Addy Cummings’ cross hit Rylie Graul in the chest and Graul was able to chest the ball down to where she was in position to send a volley into the side net, giving the Lady Panthers the lead.
With about 8:00 to play in the first half, Maddison Cummings delivered a direct kick from midfield to Rylie Jo Garner. When the Lady Hornet keeper came out to defend, Garner sent the ball to Niyah Gee, who was able to get a shot off, with the ball ricocheting off of an Athens defender’s leg and landing at the feet of Paige Barrett, who drove the ball past the keeper, doubling the Bullard lead to 2-0.
Neither team was able to score in the final half.
In the junior varsity match, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw.
The Bullard varsity has an open date on Friday. The junior varsity will travel to Palestine for a 5:30 p.m. match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.