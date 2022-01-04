No.2-ranked Rangers romp over Jaguars, 86-52

Kilgore College took advantage of Jacksonville College's shooting woes — the Jaguars connected at a 29-percent (18-62) rate — to defeated the home team, 86-52, in a Region XIV game that was played on Monday evening.
The Rangers, who are ranked No. 2 in the nation in this week's poll, improved to 15-0, 5-0 with the victory, while JC fell to 5-9, 1-4.
Jayden Johnson-Blair scored 12 points to go along with five rebounds for JC.
Jadamion Givan also put in a dozen points for the Jags.
Scoring nine points and snatching down a team-high six caroms was Jaden Young.
William Nall finished with six points for the JC.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday JC will visit Navarro College. The Bulldogs (9-5, 3-1) also lost on Monday, falling, 76-69, to Lee College on the road.
