No.2-ranked Rangers romp over Jaguars, 86-52

Kilgore College took advantage of Jacksonville College's shooting woes — the Jaguars connected at a 29-percent (18-62) rate — to defeated the home team, 86-52, in a Region XIV game that was played on Monday evening.

The Rangers, who are ranked No. 2 in the nation in this week's poll, improved to 15-0, 5-0 with the victory, while JC fell to 5-9, 1-4.

Jayden Johnson-Blair scored 12 points to go along with five rebounds for JC.

Jadamion Givan also put in a dozen points for the Jags.

Scoring nine points and snatching down a team-high six caroms was Jaden Young.

William Nall finished with six points for the JC.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday JC will visit Navarro College. The Bulldogs (9-5, 3-1) also lost on Monday, falling, 76-69, to Lee College on the road.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you