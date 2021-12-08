No. 20 Angelina's big run too much for JC women to overcome

Aside from an early 20-0 Angelina College run that took place early in the first half, the No. 20-ranked Lady Roadrunners and the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars played on fairly even terms on Tuesday in the Region XIV opener for both outfits.
The Lady Runners (11-1, 1-0) were able to get out of town with a 76-50 victory.
AC led 21-7 after one period of play and 41-23 at intermission.
The Lady Runner run started with 6:53 to play in the first quarter and ended with 7:14 remaining in the second stanza when Monica Horne dropped in a deuce — JC's first points in 9:37.
JC (3-4, 0-1) played much better in the second half, but was unable to mount a serious threat against the Lady Runners.
The Lady Jags got within 13 points, 48-35, with :15 left in the third quarter, after J'Kayla Davis swished in a shot from the charity line.
McKinzee “MJ” Jefferson paced the Lady Jags with 15 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Emily Bunger earned a double-double by tossing in 11 points to go along with 11 boards and two steals.
Britney Gonzalez added nine points and two rebounds for JC .
A chilly Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse didn't seem to bother the Lady Runners, as the ladies from Lufkin connected at a 43.3-percent (29-67) from the field. On the flip side, the Lady Jags shot 32.1-percent (17-53) from the field.
AC's Makayla Williams knocked down 22 points to lead all players in scoring.
JC will face another tough test at 2 p.m. on Saturday when a visit to Trinity Valley is on the docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.