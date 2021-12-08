No. 20 Angelina's big run too much for JC women to overcome

Emily Bunger, on the floor, of Jacksonville College, battles Angelina College's Zaraya March for a loose ball during the second half of Tuesday's Region XIV opener between the two schools. Bunger scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Aside from an early 20-0 Angelina College run that took place early in the first half, the No. 20-ranked Lady Roadrunners and the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars played on fairly even terms on Tuesday in the Region XIV opener for both outfits.

The Lady Runners (11-1, 1-0) were able to get out of town with a 76-50 victory.

AC led 21-7 after one period of play and 41-23 at intermission.

The Lady Runner run started with 6:53 to play in the first quarter and ended with 7:14 remaining in the second stanza when Monica Horne dropped in a deuce — JC's first points in 9:37.

JC (3-4, 0-1) played much better in the second half, but was unable to mount a serious threat against the Lady Runners.

The Lady Jags got within 13 points, 48-35, with :15 left in the third quarter, after J'Kayla Davis swished in a shot from the charity line.

McKinzee “MJ” Jefferson paced the Lady Jags with 15 points, five rebounds and six steals.

Emily Bunger earned a double-double by tossing in 11 points to go along with 11 boards and two steals.

Britney Gonzalez added nine points and two rebounds for JC .

A chilly Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse didn't seem to bother the Lady Runners, as the ladies from Lufkin connected at a 43.3-percent (29-67) from the field. On the flip side, the Lady Jags shot 32.1-percent (17-53) from the field.

AC's Makayla Williams knocked down 22 points to lead all players in scoring.

JC will face another tough test at 2 p.m. on Saturday when a visit to Trinity Valley is on the docket.

 

 

 

