No. 3 Douglass defeats Rusk, 60-44

RUSK — Douglass, the No. 3-ranked team in the latest TABC poll, came into Eagle Coliseum and saddled Rusk with a 60-44 loss on Friday night.
Owen McCown's 16 points was a team high for the Eagles (2-9).
Aiden McCown dropped in 10 for the Red and Black.
Douglass moved to 13-2 with the victory.
Following the Christmas break, Rusk will battle Grapeland at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the first round of the Houston County Tournament.
