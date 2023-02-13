No. 3-ranked Lady Panthers clobber Cumberland, 9-0

TYLER - Niyah Gee, Paige Barrett and Addy Cummings combined to score eight goals in Bullard's 9-0 win over Cumberland Academy on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Gee and Barrett had three goals apiece while Cummings punched the ball into the net twice.
The Lady Panthers' remaining goal was made by freshman Aubrey Kuechle.
Picking up assists were Addy Cummings, Avery Cummings, Maddie Carlile, Rylie Graul and Triniti Wimmer.
I am proud of the girls performance as every player contributed with great efforts on the pitch with the exception of a couple of players resting on the bench due to recovering injuries," Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said. " Senior Madeline Carlile along with a couple of other players were expected to play in different roles for the evening but they didn't allow the challenge to bother them as they played through. I love the fact that I have a diverse team of players that are adaptable!"
Bullard (12-0-2, 6-0) is in first place in district and will welcome third place Athens to Panther Stadium for a 7:15 p.m. match on Tuesday. The junior varsity squads will get things started at 5 p.m.
