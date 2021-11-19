No. 6 Bellville hands Rusk a 41-20 loss in Area play

WACO — Bellville, the No. 6-ranked team in Class 4A, moved to 12-0 on the year after stopping Rusk, 41-20, in a Class 4A-II, Region III Area game on Friday evening.
The game was played at Baylor's McLane Stadium in Waco.
With the game tied at seven in the first quarter, before the Brahmas scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass with around a minute left in the opening frame to go up 14-7.
Trailing 7-0, Rusk tied the score on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Owen McCown that came with about two minutes left in the opening stanza.
Alan Rojo successfully added the point after touchdown.
Late in the second quarter, Owen McCown dialed up younger brother Aiden McCown for a 7-yard touchdown reception that cut the Bellville lead to 28-14 at halftime.
The Brahmas went on to outscore the Red and Black 13-6 in the second half.
Rusk finishes the season with a 9-3 record.
Bellville will play West Orange-Stark in a regional quarterfinal test late next week. West Orange-Stark got past Jasper, 20-7, on Friday.
