TATUM — It was the Jaden Boyd Show at the Tatum Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Boyd scored a game-high 28 points to lead No. 6-ranked Tatum to a 72-41 win over Troup.
Tatum (19-5, 8-0) led 38-20 at intermission.
Trae Davis and Trevor Padia scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Maroon and White.
Davis and Logan Womack, who ended up with eight points, swished two treys each for the Tigers (17-10, 3-5).
Tatum captured the junior varsity game by a 56-17 count.
The Tigers will return home to face Jefferson at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
