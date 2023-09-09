BUFFALO - Troup continued its winning ways Friday evening by shutting out Buffalo 41-0 in Buffalo.
Grayson Hearon completed 16-of-22 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns for the No.7-ranked Tigers (3-0).
Brett Wells led the Tigers' ground attack by gaining 92 yards in 12 carries and scoring a 47-yard touchdown. The freshman also had one catch for 29 yards.
Shane Jasper added 69 yards on three carries, which was highlighted by a 56-yard touchdown run.
Trae Davis hauled in four passes for 40 yards and had a couple of touchdown receptions for Troup while tight end Colby Turner collected four grabs for 67 yards.
Bryce Wallum reeled in a 49-yard touchdown catch while Ty Lovelady added a 24-yard scoring reception.
The Troup offensive line (Joseph Salgado, Payton Elliott, Cason Jester, Kaden Mayo, Turner and Chris Calley) were credited with turning in a solid night's work in the trenches.
Four-Tiger defenders finished in double figures in tackles, with Tucker Howell leading the charge with 19. He also had a tackle for loss.
Jasper made 15 tackles, Calley came up with 14 stops, three tackles for loss and Conner Boyd tallied 11 stops.
Other players of impact for Troup defensively were Wells (7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback sack) and Caden Starkey (5 tackles, 4 tackles for loss).
Next up is a date with Omaha Paul Pewitt (0-3). The homecoming tilt will get under way at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
