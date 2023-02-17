No. 8 Jacksonville outlasts Grace Community School, 4-3

Jacksonville stepped away from conference play on Friday night by taking on TAPPS regional power Grace Community School, and after being put to the test for 80:00 the Maidens were able to come away with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Cougars, who will be starting post season play early next week.
“For what could be labeled as a meaningless match, it had a lot of meaning for us,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach, Colten McCown said.
“Our starters have not played more than 30 minutes in a game for the past month, and with Palestine coming up on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. at The Historic Tomato Bowl), we felt we needed to play a competitive match and we knew that Grace (22-3-1) had a talented team.”
Jacksonville and Palestine are tied for the lead in District 16-4A; both sitting at 6-0.
In their district skirmishes thus far, the No. 8-ranked Maidens (14-1-1 overall), have outscored their opponents, 77-0; thus the reason the starters have been getting so little playing time.
“We did some things well,” McCown said. “We scored on our first possession and on a couple of set pieces. We also found some things that we need to go back and work on in practice before Palestine comes in here.”
Jewel McCullough picked up the first goal of the night for the Maidens, taking a pass along the right flank about 15 yards out and driving it into the side net.
At the 27:34 mark of the opening half, Jacksonville increased its advantage to 2-0 when Mia Morales scored on a header from short range.
The Cougars battled back and got on the board with 25:09 left in the half after Addison Ellie got the ball past Maiden starting keeper Emily Barrera.
Victoria Villanueva scored on a penalty kick that covered 19 yards with 12:08 showing on the clock which enabled the home team to take a 3-1 lead in to halftime. Villanueva blasted the ball past the Cougar keeper and into the upper corner of the net.
Evelyn Lara, who has been on fire as of late offensively for Jacksonville, collected a goal with 27:45 left to play. She reeled in a rebound near the post and drove the ball into the new, giving the Maidens a 4-1 lead at that point.
Grace came back to score the final two goals of the evening. The Cougars’ first goal of the final half came with 26:25 left to play and the second took place at the 13:44 mark and came off of the foot of L. Darden from about 15 yards out.
“They (Grace) gave us a test on what it is like to struggle,” McCown told his team after the match. “And I don’t think we passed the test. We’re not used to struggling.”
The Maidens had 16 shots on goal compared to the Cougars’ 13.
Grace keeper Claire Stirmer made 12 saves in the match. Barrera came up with six saves for the Maidens, while Adriana Munoz, who played the final 13:25, picked up one save.
