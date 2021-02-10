No. 8 Jacksonville tames Ladycats, 3-0

Angie Romero's ability to do more than what was in her job description as the Jacksonville sweeper paid off well for the No. 8-ranked Maidens at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Tuesday.
Romero scored the first of three second-half goals as Jacksonville (8-1-1, 2-0) blanked Whitehouse (4-9, 0-2) by a 3-0 score.
Romero slipped out of her defensive position and motored up the sidelines to get in position to score, and with 26:11 to go in the match, Romero, a senior, was able to patiently launch a shot from about 8 yards out that sailed over the Ladycat keeper's head and into the right side of the net. The goal gave Jacksonville a 1-0 lead and that turned out to be all Jacksonville would need to nab the victory.
“Some coaches put one of their less-talented players in the sweeper position,” Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said. “Angie (Romero) is smart and is able to keep her composure and is one of our better players that can do several things well, and she showed that (on Tuesday).
“She is one of our few seniors, and a team captain, and by her settling in and not rushing the shot, she was able to get the look that she wanted and she was able to get the goal.”
The Maidens went in front 2-0 after Evelyn Lara scored from about 9 yards out, right side.
Jacksonville's final goal came at the 6:35 juncture when Taylor Gutierrez arced the ball over the keeper's head from about 25 yards out, left side.
With the match tied 0-0 at halftime and the Maidens out doing Whitehouse 3-0 in the final 40 minutes, one could think major adjustments were made by McCown at the break; but that wasn't the case.
“We didn't change a thing,” McCown said.”I felt we were right there in the first half, so close to scoring. In the second half those same shots went in; that's just soccer.”
The victory was the Maidens' fifth-straight via shutout.
“Landry (Harmel) and Erica (Garcia) played very well in front of (goal keeper) Lesly (Munoz),” McCown said. “They are in a groove right now.”
Munoz had four saves in the contest.
Jacksonville amassed 29 shots to Whitehouse's 12, with 10 of the Maindens' shots being on frame, compared to the Ladycats having only four shots on frame.
Jacksonville will take on Tyler High in the Rose City at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Jacksonville beat Whitehouse, 2-0, with Danelly Ramirez scoring both of the goals for the Maidens.
