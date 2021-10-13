No. 8 Lufkin claims Jacksonville as latest victim

LUFKIN — The No. 8-ranked Lufkin Lady Panthers extended their win streak to 13 matches by defeating Jacksonville, 3-0, in a District 16-5A tilt that took place in Lufkin on Tuesday.
Game scores were 25-13, 25-8, 25-17.
The Lady Pack moved to 33-4, 6-0 with the victory while Jacksonville's record stands at 11-22, 0-6.
Jazmyne White led the Maidens with three kills and a block.
Brooke Hornbuckle added a kill, two blocks and three digs while Tacarra Foreman came up with three kills and an ace.
Chesni Speaker collected a kill, nine assists and two digs, with Kristen Gonzalez tossing in a kill, an ace and seven digs.
Claire Gill supplied an ace and five digs, Maegan Holliday came up with a kill and three digs and Emily Ortiz was credited with four digs.
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday Jacksonville will entertain Whitehouse.
SUB-VARSITY — JV: Lufkin 2, Jacksonville 0; FROSH: Jacksonville 2, Lufkin 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.