BULLARD — Bullard's Lady Panthers scored four goals in the second half to put away visiting Lindale on Tuesday night.
Bullard led 1-0 at the start of the second half. Addyson Cummings put the home team on the board first when she got the ball past the Lady Eagle keeper in a left-to-right manner with about 13:00 to go in the opening period.
Liz Conner set the scoring play up for Cummings after a long dribble down the pitch.
Carley Pawlak took a cross from Jaylynn Wildt early in the second half and scored what was described by Lady Panther head soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey as “a nice upper 90 goal.”
Elizabeth Conner punched in the Lady Panthers' third and fourth goals on through balls.
On both scores Conner was able beat Lindale's two-deepest defenders before drilling the ball into the net.
Lindale got on the board with about 15:00 left in the match when a Lady Eagle scored from just outside of the box, which reduced the Bullard advantage to 4-1.
“(The Lindale player) scored an unsavable shot from outside the box, hitting the upper left 90 of the goal and ricocheting into the back of the net,” Cooksey said.
Senior defender Tatum Rigsby, playing in her final game at Panther Stadium, launched a shot from 61-yards out that soared over the head of the Lindale keeper and into the goal, which was the final score of the match.
The Lady Panther defense also played well and allowed just seven shots on goal in front of the winning goal keeper, Emily Clark.
Bullard (18-2-1, 10-1), winners of its last 10 matches will close the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday by visiting Cumberland Academy (Tyler).
The Lady Panthers are currently ranked No. 9 in the state in the most recent Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Lindale 6, Bullard 2 — Reagan Stegall and Peyton Crenshaw scored for Bullard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.