No dream is too big for the students at Brittany's Elite Stars Dance & Cheer Studio

For young dancers, cheerleaders and twirlers Brittany's Elite Stars Dance and Cheer Studio is one of several successful studios in Cherokee County that girls go to learn the ropes.
Nearly all of the young ladies will make new friends, be exposed to the all-important life skills and, of course, learn the ABCs of dance, cheerleading or twirling.
For some, the cream of the crop, when their high school days are done, they will have an opportunity to continue on at the collegiate level by dancing, cheering or twirling for their new school while earning an academic scholarship.
Local and area high schools have had some of their dancers and cheerleaders move on to the college level annually. At least a handful of recent Jacksonville High School graduates will be on college football fields performing this fall for some of the more prestigious programs in the state.
And to think, it probably all started with a dream.
“It's very hard to have big dreams in a small town, but I wouldn't let anyone tell me I couldn't,” Brittany Wilson, owner of Brittany's Elite Stars said. “The studio that I attended shut down my junior year (of high school), so I had to go to another studio in Tyler, and then my senior year I drove to Nacogdoches and took private lessons from the (Stephen F. Austin State University) captain, so I could get ready for their tryouts.”
All of the hard work paid off for Wilson, who is a two-time Collegiate Hip Hop National Champion and former captain of SFA's Jack Attack.
Brittney's Elite Stars currently have their studio in a small building, a former medical office, located in downtown Jacksonville, but the organization needs more space in order to accommodate everyone.
“The past four years we have grown so much, I'm having to turn people away because of space and needing another dance room,” Wilson said. “We have had to go to church gyms and other stages just to practice for competitions, because the students can't do their dances full out in the limited amount of space that we have here.”
In eight years Brittany's Elite Stars has tripled its number of pupils, which now number 150.
“I want my students to have a place where they can escape life and just dance and have fun with new friends,” Wilson said. “I want them to believe they can go and do big things when they get out of school and if they want to go and try out for a college dance or cheer team, they are ready and I've given them all the tools to be great and feel confident.”
Wilson has been unable to find a suitable building in Jacksonville and at this point believes that her studio's best option is to build a new studio from the ground up.
That is an expensive option, given the cost of land and building materials today.
For more information, or if you are interested in supporting the studio financially, contact Wilson at britdncr91@aol.com.
NOTE: Brittany's Elite Stars have won five national championships in the past eight years and are the reigning three-time national champions.
