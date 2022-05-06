No injuries reported in fire at Green Trails Apartments

The actions of an observant and fast-acting resident, along with the work of the Jacksonville Fire Department (JFD), was enough to prevent injuries at the Green Trails Apartment, 1027 Loop 456, in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon.
The individual immediately called authorities upon spotting smoke “billowing” out from the eaves of a second-floor apartment located in the 400 building of the complex.
According to information received from the JFD, the fire was contained to one unit.
Fireman used multiple hose lines and attacked the blaze from the rear of the building and from the roof.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Restoration crews were on the scene late Friday afternoon tending to the affected units.
Fire officials say the residents of two units will have to be relocated due to “significant” water damage, in addition to those living in the apartment that was damaged by fire.
No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.
The JFD reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.
