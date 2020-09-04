No tailgating at Longhorn football games this fall

COVID-19 has taken away several activities that have proved to be very popular with Texas Longhorn football fans through the years.
To be compliant with guidelines that have been issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), tailgating will not be allowed this season at Texas home football games.
Another thing fans will miss, at least for the Sept. 12 season opener against Texas El Paso, will be the Texas band, which will not perform in the first game of the season.
School officials will gather and review more data and make a decision as to whether or not the band will perform atr subsequent home games in the near future.
Several interactive experiences for fans that have become a staple at Longhorn football games will also not be utilized this fall due to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.