NOT EVEN CLOSE: Jacksonville tames Tyler Lions, 73-55

After defeating Tyler High by three points when the teams met in Tyler on Jan. 14, most everyone was probably expecting another close game between the Indians and the Lions on Tuesday night.
That was not the case.
Jacksonville captured the early lead, held Tyler off in the second half, and chalked up a 73-55 decision over the visiting Lions.
The Indians (22-5, 5-1) are in second place in the District 16-5A standings, where they lead third place Tyler by two games.
Jacksonville will travel to Nacogdoches on Friday night, while Tyler (17-10, 3-3) will entertain league-leading Lufkin.
The Indians led by nine points on two occasions in the opening segment, and took a 37-23 lead into the locker room at the break.
Tyler buckled down in the second half and managed to pull to with five points, 51-46, following a free throw from Jabari harris that came with 5:03 to go in regulation.
The Indians proved they had plenty left in the tank by going on a 13-5 run, with Karmelo Clayborne firing in six of Jacksonville's points during the spurt, as the Indians moved ahead 64-51 with 2:28 left in the contest.
Clayborne was the game's leading scorer with 23 points.
Claiborne drained 14 points in the first 9:08 of the tilt, before Tyler changed things up a bit on defense and held him scoreless until the 4:53 mark of the fourth period.
The Tribe point guard finished strong, pumping in nine points in the fourth frame.
Also scoring in double figures for Jacksonville was Vito High with 16 points, Jermaine Taylor, who chipped in 14 and Devin McCuin who tallied 10 points.
Taylor pulled down a team-high nine rebounds also.
Tyler was led in scoring by Ashad Walker, who enter the fray in a reserve role and fired in 20 points, which included four buckets from downtown. Walker scored 16 points in the second half.
Jacksonville played an extremely clean first half and did not commit a single turnover until the third period.
The Tribe closed the game on a 9-2 run, which included a two-hand slam dunk by High that came with 56 ticks left on the scoreboard.
Tyler won the junior varsity game, 52-33.
