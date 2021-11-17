NS Hornets off to a 2-0 start after 59-17 win over Latexo

The New Summerfield High School boys basketball team is off to a sizzling start in its new season.
The Hornets bombed Latexo, 59-17, on Tuesday night in Latexo to move to 2-0.
In the season opener on Friday New Summerfield nuked Neches, 76-46.
Seniors Rylan Fickey and Mason Wallace led the way with 26 and 19 points, respectively.
Next up for the Hornets is a 2:30 p.m. date on Thursday against Trinidad, who is also 2-0. That game will be an opening-round affair in the New Summerfield Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.