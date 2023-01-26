ALTO - New Summerfield avoided the upset by nipping Alto, 60-55, on Tuesday evening in Alto.
The win moved the Hunter Lacy-coached Hornets to 20-5, 6-1. New Summerfield trails state-ranked Douglass by a game in the district standings.
New Summerfield has quietly gone about racking up an impressive record this year.
The Hornet roster is atypical, in that eight of the nine players are seniors.
Those young men in their final season include: Luis Valenzuela, Marco Leon, Karson Andrade, Ary Hernandez, Juan Arrendondo, Chris Leon, Aron Uribe and Tony Uribe.
Axel Hernandez, a sophomore, is the only non-senior on the roster.
New Summerfield will entertain Mount Enterprise at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, as conference play continues.
