NSHS boy and girl distance runners finish in top five in Lufkin

LUFKIN — The New Summerfield Hornets and Lady Hornet cross country teams each finished in fifth place in the team standings at the the Lufkin Coke Classic on Wednesday.
The Hornets ended up with 211 points and trailed only Lufkin (39), Lufkin Hudson (71), Tyler Legacy (74) and Nacogdoches (195) in the team standings.
A total of 22 schools entered team in the varsity boy's division.
The top placing schools in the varsity girl's 3,200M race were Splendora (59), Woodville (64), Center (79), (100) and New Summerfield (116).
The field contained 10 schools.
Both races were run in flights to limit the number of contestants that were clustered together due to COVID-19 policies.
Both New Summerfield cross country squads will be in action again on Oct. 14 in Douglass.
Hornets
Ary Hernandez finished in a time of 17:48 and ended up with 21 points in the 5K run, followed by Christian Castillo, who was clocked in 18:24 and tallied 35 points.
Other Hornets that figured into the team points total included Marco Uribe (18:57), 47 points; Eleazer Saurez (18:58), 48 points and Ramiro Mendoza (19:21), who had 60 points.
Nick Knight of Tyler Legacy cross the finish line first, stopping the clock on 15:24
Lady Hornets
Leading runners for the Lady Hornets were Abigail Hernandez (15:09), who totaled 11 points, Leslie Deanda (15:19) with 14 points and Esmarelda Luna (15:20), who earned 15 points.
Jennifer Aquilar (16:22) finished with 35 points and Maribel Zavala (16:39) had 41.
The gold medal went to Center's Yulissa Garcia, who posted the fastest time (13:47).
