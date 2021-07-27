NTPGA East Medalist Tour: Bullard girls finish in top four at Pinecrest

LONGVIEW — Natasha Johnson and Amaya Johnson, both from Bullard, finished in the top four of the Girls 15/18 division of the NTPGA East medalist tour stop at the Pinecrest Country Club (Longview) on Monday.
Natasha Johnson shot a 100 to come in third, while Amaya Johnson carded a 104 and was fourth.
Longview's Laney Fisher posted an 83 to win the group championship.
Natasha Johnson is currently in fifth place in the points standing, with 720 points. Kyambria Acy (Tyler, Legacy High School), leads the age group with 1,775 points.
Amaya Johnson has accumulated 519 points and is in 12th place.
The junior tour has stops in Lufkin (Crown Colony Country Club) on Tuesday and in Sulphur Springs (Sulphur Springs Country Club) on Wednesday.
