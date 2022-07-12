NTPGA Jr. Golf: Ault ends up T5 at Kemp tourney

KEMP — Grady Ault, an incoming senior at Jacksonville High School, carded an 83 to come in tied for fifth place on Sunday at the NTPGA Junior Tour East Medalist tournament that took place at the Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
Ault was seven strokes back of the winner, Nathan Schroeder (Caddo Mills), in the Boy's 15-18 segment.
Bullard's Jacob Morris tied for second place in the Boy's 13-14 division by recording a round of 79. Diboll's Logan Houl won the segment by carding a 77.
Brandon Lively, also hailing from Bullard, shot an 82 to finish in fourth place in the Boy's 11-12 group.
Bullard's Gracie Smith came in at 82 to finish as the runner up in the Girl's 15-18 division. Kenzie McClenny's 79 was good enough to net her first place in the segment. McClenny is from Lindale.
