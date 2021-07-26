NTPGA Jr. Golf: Colton Carson finishes in third place at Tempest

GLADEWATER — Colton Carson of Bullard tackled the always-challenging Tempest Golf Club course on Sunday when he took part in the the Northern Texas PGA Junior East medalist tour stop where he wrapped up in third place.
Carson, playing in the Boys 15-18 division, carded an 86, which was three strokes off of the pace.
In the Boys 13-14 segment, Troup's Jaxson Green shot a 96 on the warm day, which put him in sixth place.
Carson and Green were the only local and area junior linksters to complete the event.
