NTPGA Jr. Golf: Grady Ault finishes in fifth place in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Jacksonville's Grady Ault shot a 78 on Wednesday to place fifth at the NTPGA East Medalist tour stop that was held at the Sulphur Springs County Club on Wednesday.
Maxwell Chen of Heath won the division (Boys 15-18) by shooting a 71.
In the Boys 13-14 division, Eli Falls, who calls Bullard home, carded an 81 to take the runner-up spot.
Duncanville's Daniel Ferguson shot a 73 and was the divisional winner.
