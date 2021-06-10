NTPGA Jr. Golf: Grady Ault finishes T8 at Pine Dunes

FRANKSTON — Grady Ault, a student at Jacksonville High School, carded an 87 on Wednesday to finish tied for eighth place at the NTPGA Junior East Medalist tour stop at Pine Dunes in Frankston.
Ault played in the Boy's 15-18 division.
Also included in that group were three linksters from Bullard High School.
Kyle Schneider shot an 83 to check in at T5, Kaden Schneider took seventh place, scoring an 86 and Colton Carson wound up at T10, sitting at 89.
In the Boy's 13-14 segment, Bullard's Eli Falls took third place, carding a 94.
Adison Pipkin of Bullard shot a round of 87 and finished in second place in the Girl's 15-18 division.
Natasha Johnson, also from Bullard, fired a 90 and was third.
Coming in at T6 was Bullard's Amaya Johnson (105).
Both Johnson ladies played in the Girl's 15-18 grouping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.