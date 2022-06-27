NTPGA Jr. Golf: Grady Ault takes runner-up spot in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Jacksonville High School's Grady Ault fired a 4-over-par, 76, and came in second place in the Boys 16-18 division of the North Texas Professional Golf Association Junior Tour (East Medalist) on June 21 at the Sulphur Springs Country Club.
Tristan Williams of Tyler was the only player to finish ahead of Ault. Williams came in at 2-under, 70.
In the Boys 11-12 segment, Bullard's Brendon Lively carded an 89 and came in second place.
Another Bullard linkster, Ryland Stinson, ended up in 10th place in the Boys 12-14 division after shooting a round of 96.
No local or area girls participated in the event.
