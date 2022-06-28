NTPGA Jr. Golf: Jacob Morris of Bullard wins at Hide-A-Way Lake GC

HIDEAWAY, Texas -The NTPGA Junior Golf Tour touched down at Hide-A-Way Lake Golf Club on Monday where several young men from Bullard had success on the links.
In the Boy's 13-14 division, Jacob Morris carded an 87 to take a three-stroke victory.
Another youngster from Bullard, Ryland Stinson, checked in at 114, which put him in 10th place.
Kaiden Schneider shot an 78, which was three off of the pace, and came in third place in the Boy's 15-18 division.
Kyle Schneider finished in fifth place, shooting an 87, while Eli Falls was tied for sixth, carding an 83.
Matthew Elliott shot an 84 to end up T8.
