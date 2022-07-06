NTPGA Jr. Golf: Matthew Elliott posts runner up finish at Pinecrest CC

LONGVIEW - Bullard's Matthew Elliott came in second place in the Boys 15-18 division of the NTPGA East Medalist tour stop at Longview's Pinecrest County Club on Tuesday.
Elliott carded a 75 to finish two strokes behind the winner in the highly competitive field.
Brenden Lively, also of Bullard, wound up in third place, coming in at 87, in the Boys 11-12 segment.
In the Boys 13-14 division, Jacob Morris fired an 84 to take fifth place.
Morris is from Bullard.
