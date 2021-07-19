NTPGA Jr. Golf: Rusk youth wins at Eagle's Bluff

BULLARD — Katelyn Henslee fired an 80 and won first place in the Girls 13-14 division of the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour East tour stop at Eagle's Bluff Country Club on Sunday,
Henslee won by five strokes.
In the same segment, Bullard's Gracie Smith carded a 102 and ended up in third place.
Starlynn Crisler of Bullard shot a round of 107, which put her in seventh place in the Girls 15-18 grouping.
Four local and area boys were a part of a 25-man field in the Boys 15-18 division.
Kaden Schneider, who is from Bullard, checked in at 80 to take fifth place.
Coming in 10th place was another Bullard linkster, Schneider, who fired an 85.
Jacksonville's Grady Ault ended the day at T13, after shooting an 89.
Noah Nichols of Bullard finished with a 90, which placed him in 16th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.