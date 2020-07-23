NTPGA junior golf report

NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament – Hilltop Country Club, Troup
Brenden Lively of Bullard won first place in the Boys 9-10 Division of the Northern Texas PGA's East Prep Golf Tournament, which was played Wednesday at the Hilltop Country Club in Troup. Lively finished up at 44 (9 holes) to win by seven strokes.
Troup's A.J. Adams took third place in the Boys 11-12 segment by carding a 49.
NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament — The Cascades, Tyler
Rusk's Katelyn Henslee fired a 38 to win first place at the NTPGA (East Prep, 9 holes) tour stop on Monday. Henslee won the Girls 13-14 Division by a whopping 15 strokes.
Gracie Smith of Bullard came in at 55 to finish in third place.
In the Boys 9-10, Lively finished third, posting a score of 49.
Adams ended the day in ninth place in the Boys 11-12 Division by carding a 58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.