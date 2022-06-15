NTPGA Medalist East Tour: Grady Ault finishes T8 at Eagle's Bluff

BULLARD - Grady Ault carded an 85 to end the day tied for eighth place at the NTPGA East Medalist tour stop at Eagle's Bluff in Bullard on June 7.
Ault will be an incoming senior at Jacksonville High School this year.
Kaiden Schneider, a recent Bullard High graduate, won the Boys 15-18 division by shooting a 4-over-par, 75.
Schneider earned 250 points in the tour standings while Ault received 75.
The next tour event on the tour will take place on Tuesday at the Sulphur Springs Country Club.
