OFFICIALLY A BUFFALO: Owen McCown signs national letter with Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Owen McCown made it official on Wednesday morning when he signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and play football at Colorado University.
McCown recently completed his senior season at Rusk High School, where her passed for 3,366 yards and tossed 36 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound lefty is a three-star talent. 247 Composite has McCown ranked as the No. 48 quarterback in the country, the No. 106 prospect in Texas and the No. 777 prospect in America.
McCown, who hopes to become a high school football coach once his playing days are over, played his freshman and sophomore seasons of high school football at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, before transferring to Rusk, prior to the beginning of his junior campaign.
Rusk improved from 5-6 last year to 9-3 in 2021, with the Eagles advancing to the Area finals in Class 4A, Division II.
The Buffaloes finished with a 4-8 overall record, 3-6 in the Pac 12, this past season.
Colorado is coached by Karl Dorrell, who prior to taking over in Boulder, worked as an assistant coach with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.
Dorrell recently completed his second season as Colorado's head coach.
McCown is the son on of Josh and Natalie McCown. Josh McCown served as a quarterback in the NFL for 18 seasons and is currently an assistant football coach at Rusk, where his son Aiden McCown will be a senior next year.
