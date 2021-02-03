OKLAHOMA BOUND: Kasey Canady signs with Southern Nazarene

Kasey Canady of Jacksonville High School will soon be playing football on Saturdays.
On Wednesday morning, Canady signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Southern Nazarene University (SNU) in Bethany, Okla., which is right outside of Oklahoma City.
SNU has an enrollment of 2,256 and is a member of the Great American Conference (NCAA, Division II).
The Crimson Storm, who are coached by Dustin Hada, didn't play football last fall due to the coronavirus, but the team has a four-game spring schedule on the books, with the first game coming on Feb. 27 when SNU treks out to West Texas to face UT-Permian Basin (Odessa).
Canady, who also had offers from New Mexico Highlands (NCAA, Division II) as well as from Louisiana College (NCAA, Division III), is expected to play in the defensive backfield at SNU.
After his senior season at Jacksonville High School, Canady was named to the All-9-5A team where he was a second team pick at outside linebacker, as well as a second team choice at the fullback position.
Canady made 88 tackles and had 14 tackles for loss in the 2020 campaign.
On the offensive side, he carried the ball 26 rimes for 245 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Canady was coached by Wayne Coleman at Jacksonville.
