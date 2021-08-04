VIENNA, Austria — A plane carrying a Belarusian Olympic sprinter seeking refuge landed in Austria on Wednesday after she resisted an attempt by her Olympic team’s officials to send her home, where she feared reprisals from the authoritarian government.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya boarded a plane at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport that left for Vienna, but she was expected to travel on to Poland, which has offered her a humanitarian visa. Before leaving Japan, the 24-year-old Tsimanouskaya said she hoped she could continue her running career but that safety was her immediate priority.
Her husband fled the country quickly this week when he realized that his wife would not be returning to Belarus.
Vienna Airport said the direct flight that Tsimanouskaya boarded landed Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. (1308 GMT). Vadim Krivosheyev, an activist with the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation, said Tsimanouskaya took the flight to Austria instead of Warsaw on the advice of Polish authorities.
“The decision to change the route and fly to Vienna was made by the Polish side for security reasons,” Krivosheyev told The Associated Press.
Tsimanouskaya was expected to head to Warsaw later Wednesday, according to Krivosheyev.
Tsimanouskaya’s experience at the Tokyo Games became an international issue after she accused Belarusian team officials of hustling her to the airport several days ago and trying to put her on a plane to Belarus because she had criticized the team’s management on social media. The team officials said she would face reprisals back home, she said.
The officials “made it clear that, upon return home, I would definitely face some form of punishment,” Tsimanouskaya told the AP in a videocall from Tokyo on Tuesday. “There were also thinly disguised hints that more would await me.”
She added that she believed she would be kicked off Belarus’ national team.
