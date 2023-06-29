One of last year's most popular sports camps to return July 17-19

Jacksonville Track and Field Camp is scheduled for July 17-19 and there are some available openings.
Last year's camp proved to be one of the most popular summer sports camps that took place at Jacksonville High School.
Camp will run from 9-10:30 a.m. and will take place at Howard Cook Field on the high school campus.
Boys and girls incoming Pre-K through incoming 9th graders are welcome to sign up.
The registration fee is $35 per athlete.
Sharae Schmitt, head girls track and field coach at Jacksonville High School, returns as camp director this year.
Sign up forms can be obtained at jisd.org by clicking on the "Athletics" tab under "Departments".
