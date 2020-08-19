Opening night getting closer for Troup Tigers

TROUP — Usually when a high school football team has its annual Media Day, the end of fall training camp is coming into view.
The Troup Tigers, featuring lots of youth this season, had their Media Day on Thursday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
The Troup preseason varsity roster is made up of only nine seniors.
There are 13 juniors on the squad, four sophomores and a trio of freshmen.
Troup will welcome Waskom to town on Thursday for its lone dress rehearsal, before opening the regular season on Aug. 28 when the Tigers are slated to travel down to Alto.
Although the Tigers lead the all-time series, 15-14-1, Alto has won the last three meetings and has taken the “W” in seven of the last 10 games versus the Maroons.
Alto and Troup last played in 2015 when the Yellowjackets came away with a 30-7 victory.
The home opener for the Tigers is scheduled for Sept. 14 against Carlisle's Indians.
Troup will be at home, facing West Rusk on Sept. 25, for the conference opener.
Homecoming 2020 will take place on Oct. 9 when the Tigers tangle with the Wildcats from Winona.
John Eastman serves as the Tigers' head coach, with Sam Wells handling the defensive coordinator duties, and Jordan Blackman working as the Tigers' offensive coordinator.
